This week may be the hottest week of the summer (hopefully not so far!)

There’s a LOT going on in Central Texas’ weather forecast over the next 10 days. Yes, it’s pretty much all about the heat, but during the next 10 days, we’ll likely see the hottest week of weather this summer, we’ll potentially tie or break high temperature records on 3 separate days, we could break into the top-10 list for consecutive triple-digit high temperatures, but we could also see the return of rain! Oh, by the way, we’re also expecting to crack into the top-10 list for longest days without measurable precipitation and maybe even the top-10 list for longest streaks without any precipitation too. Yahoo. Thanks to high pressure pretty much moving into Texas and settling overhead through Sunday, we’re expecting extreme heat every single day this week and even into the weekend. High temperatures every day will settle near 105° and could even be a touch hotter than that, near 107°, Tuesday and Wednesday! Tuesday’s record high of 107°, Saturday’s record high of 106°, and Sunday’s record high of 105° all set in 2011 will be challenged. There’s not much of a break from the heat in the morning either since we’re expecting lows to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s every day.

We’re crossing our fingers extra hard to will some rain into the forecast and our prayers could be answered late this weekend and into next week. The heat-dome ridge of high pressure that’ll settle overhead this week will creep away late this weekend and next week. It’ll still be close enough to keep high temperatures near or slightly above 100° next week, but it’ll be far enough away that the tail end of a cold front could creep into our area from the north. As of now, the front is expected to stall our near the Red River, but it could creep a bit farther south than than bringing us some clouds and hopefully rain next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday especially. Until we get the rain, however, we’ll still contend with very high fire danger across Central Texas. The highest fire danger today and tomorrow will be near and west of I-35 at a level 4 of 5. Cities and towns east of I-35 will see the fire danger through Tuesday at a level 3 of 5. Wednesday through Friday, however, we’re expecting a bit of an increase in the wind speeds and the entire area is under a level 4/5 wildfire danger.

As for the particulars for the aforementioned rewriting of the record books, Sunday July 30th marked the 14th day in a row with triple-digit high temperatures. The 14-day streak will likely extend to at least a 21 day streak, but next week’s rain chances could potentially stop us from breaking into the top-10 list for longest streak of consecutive triple-digit highs. The 10th spot on that list is 22 days in a row set back in 2011. Even with the rain chances in the forecast next week, we’re still forecasting the streak of triple-digit highs to reach at least 24 days. Through July 30th, Waco has not recorded any measurable precipitation for 44 days in a row. This Saturday will mark the 50th day in a row without measurable precipitation and will tie 2015 for the 10th longest streak of no measurable precipitation. A trace of rain was record on July 1st, so today will mark the 30th consecutive day without any precipitation. The bottom of the top-10 list for consecutive days without any precipitation is a tie for 9th place. Both 2022 and 1993 featured a 38 day stretch of zero precipitation. Depending on whether or not a trace of rain is recorded Sunday or next week, we could potentially break into that top-10 list too.

