Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a cooked falafel product because it “may contain rocks.”

The grocery chain announced Friday that the supplier of its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) warned it about the product possibly containing rocks.

Trader Joe’s said the recalled falafel is sold in its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

Customers are urged to discard the falafel and return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that it was recalling some of its cookies because they also may contain rocks, and the chain recently recalled its broccoli cheddar soup because it may contain insects.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San...
Elon Musk’s X threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20,
Killeen Police searching for 20-year-old person of interest