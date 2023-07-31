Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man charged after he grabbed woman by the neck, forced her to walk to his apartment: affidavit

Lamont Love
Lamont Love(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lamont Love, 45, charged with aggravated kidnapping after he was accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck, choking her, and forcing her to walk to his apartment while he held on to her neck, was released from jail after posting a $50,000 cash bond on Monday.

On July 30, police officers were dispatched to an apartment unit at 812 Rambler to investigate a disturbance. When the officers arrived at the complex, they met a woman named Kenya who said she was locked out of her apartment and that her father, Love, was inside fighting with his girlfriend.

Police spoke with Love and detained him while they sought more information from witnesses and the victim. The officers observed Love had a cut on his left middle finger. When asked how he suffered the cut, Love failed to provide an explanation.

Officers spoke with the man’s girlfriend, who claimed she was at her home in the 400 block of Owen Lane when Love showed up, and “forced her to walk over to his apartment,” police wrote in an affidavit.

The woman told police she did not want to go to Love’s apartment, but he “kept pushing her,” the affidavit states, adding the victim “felt like she could not leave because Mr. Love would chase her.”

The woman told police that Love choked her the entire way from her home to his apartment, the document further states.

“Ms. Jones said Mr. Love put his hand around her throat to keep her walking and she could temporarily not breathe when that happened,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife 11 times, then himself during standoff with police
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained

Latest News

KWTX@4: New Near You featuring Culture Cuisine in Killeen - 7.31.23
KWTX@4: New Near You featuring Culture Cuisine in Killeen - 7.31.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Your gut can impact your skin health, It's National Mutt Day and more -...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Your gut can impact your skin health, It's National Mutt Day and more - 7.31.23
Richard Dwayne Bogans, 55, a three-time convicted felon, was charged with sexually assaulting a...
Felon charged in Feb. 2022 sexual assault of Waco woman
“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered...
Person of interest sought in infant’s death at Houston gas station