Waco man charged after he grabbed woman by the neck, forced her to walk to his apartment: affidavit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lamont Love, 45, charged with aggravated kidnapping after he was accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck, choking her, and forcing her to walk to his apartment while he held on to her neck, was released from jail after posting a $50,000 cash bond on Monday.

On July 30, police officers were dispatched to an apartment unit at 812 Rambler to investigate a disturbance. When the officers arrived at the complex, they met a woman named Kenya who said she was locked out of her apartment and that her father, Love, was inside fighting with his girlfriend.

Police spoke with Love and detained him while they sought more information from witnesses and the victim. The officers observed Love had a cut on his left middle finger. When asked how he suffered the cut, Love failed to provide an explanation.

Officers spoke with the man’s girlfriend, who claimed she was at her home in the 400 block of Owen Lane when Love showed up, and “forced her to walk over to his apartment,” police wrote in an affidavit.

The woman told police she did not want to go to Love’s apartment, but he “kept pushing her,” the affidavit states, adding the victim “felt like she could not leave because Mr. Love would chase her.”

The woman told police that Love choked her the entire way from her home to his apartment, the document further states.

“Ms. Jones said Mr. Love put his hand around her throat to keep her walking and she could temporarily not breathe when that happened,” police wrote in the affidavit.

