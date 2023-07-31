West Chamber of Commerce enhances 91st Miss West Pageant to mirror city’s growth

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The West Chamber of Commerce crowned its 91st Miss West Saturday evening, hoping to enhance and grow the pageant along with the growing West community.

“It’s always kind of been a more casual event, and that’s brought people, but it really hasn’t brought the community,” Nicole Nemec, who is a member of the chamber and owner of The Tipsy Lion Bar and Grill in West, said. “We really wanted to bring a sense of elegance to the pageant to continue to grow it every year.”

West High School Senior, Maecy Schmidt, took home the crown Saturday. She said she grew up watching Miss West pageants, so this title means a lot.

“I’ve grown up going to the Miss West pageant, so it’s just amazing that I finally get to be the one on stage with the crown,” she said. “Our community is one where people will be there for you no matter what, and that’s something really special about West, and I’m honored to be able to support a community and city that has those qualities.”

This year, the pageant looked different as the chamber hosted it in the West High School Auditorium with elegant decorations.

Jo Ann’s Bridal donated prom, formal dresses for the four contestants to wear as well instead of the contestants having to supply their own attire.

“We want to make something special for the girls so they can remember for the rest of their life be able to have the opportunity to do something like this in the beautiful dresses that they were in, get the flowers, the crown, things of that nature,” Nemec said.

Chamber members said they wanted the growth of the pageant to match the growth of the community over the 10 years since a fertilizer plant exploded in West, killing 15 people and leaving the city and people’s lives in shambles.

“I feel like we’re constantly moving forward to where West is no longer recognized as, ‘Oh, that’s where the explosion happened,’” she said. “We are literally a town that’s prospering and growing, and it’s because of events like this and the people that are involved.”

Nemec and chamber member Laura Pavlicek said they are excited for the new businesses and developments to open up in the city and for Miss West to be a part of welcoming them.

“I feel like people just see us get closer and closer and want to have the opportunity to come and be a part of that,” Pavlicek said. “I feel like the chamber, Miss West and those things bring people town and make them want to stay and have their opportunity to be a part of the small hometown and the community that we have here.”

Miss West will be attending many events, including Westfest, and ribbon cutting ceremonies for new or reopening businesses. She will be promoting the community’s accomplishments and growth along with the city’s Czech heritage.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.