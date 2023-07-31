Woman sought in infant’s death at gas station charged with tampering with evidence

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department said a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of an infant has now been arrested and charged.

The department on August 2 identified the the woman as Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25. She is charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Surveillance video of the woman - believed to be the infant’s mother - was released to the public earlier this week.

Patrol officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. on April 2 after fire department paramedics found a dead infant at a gas station at 13114 South Post Oak Road.

“Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated an unknown Hispanic female entered the gas station bathroom and left about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer went to use the restroom, found an infant in the bathroom and called 9-1-1,” said police.

Paramedics attempted to provide medical assistance. However, it was determined the infant had been dead for hours.

The cause of the infant’s death has not yet been released.

