6 Games Releasing in August for PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Switch and PC | The Download August 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Sponsored by Bell County Comic-con August 5th and 6th in Belton, Texas! Join me and Lauren Westbrook as we host Q&A’s for celebrities, scour hundreds of vendors and taste some incredible local food. Use promo code HARDWIRED for 10% off your ticket, and buy soon, tickets are going fast! So, grab your tickets today at https://www.bellcountycomiccon.com/

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August is upon us, a new school year means only one thing. Kids have a regular sleep schedule again meaning we adults can really enjoy these titles coming out this month. The release calendar is really ramping up with everything from wrestling to wizard call of duty. I’m Andrew Hamilton from Hardwired and I’m here to tell you about all the great games releasing in The Download for August 2023. LETS GO.

wrestling RPG (Andrew Hamilton)

WrestleQuest:

We start off with the game representing the Ven diagram cross section of rpg fans and wrestling enthusiast with WrestleQuest. Take on challenges at the rings of giants, call upon mythical members of wrestling fame like Sgt Slaughter and Hawk to become a legend in this old school team building RPG. Wrestlequest will be entering the ring on August 8th for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X , Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sand bending RPG with a buddy (Focus Entertainment)

Atlas Fallen

Anyone who has seen Avatar the Last Airbender has always wanted to be able to bend the land around you to your whim. Luckily our next game is looking to finally fulfill this fantasy. Atlas fallen allows you to glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Take on this sandfilled journey alone or with a friend in co-op. Surf the dunes and vanquish selfish gods when Atlas Fallen releases August 10th for for PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

High intensity performances in space (Andrew Hamilton)

Fort Solis

If you’re looking for a shorter but equally as deep narrative, and you don’t mind eerie mystery, look no further than Fort Solis. Responding to an unusual alarm call from a remote mining base, Jack arrives at the dark and desolate Fort Solis. With storm warnings imminent, he heads inside to make desperate contact. As the night grows longer, events escalate, spiral out of control and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself. Fort Solis looks to deliver a high-fidelity experience designed to completely immerse the player in the cast and their long night. With intensely captured performances from Roger Clark, Troy Baker and Julia Brown, Fort Solis looks to deliver emotion, fear, empathy and much more with every chapter. Explore Fort Solis from top to bottom and uncover the mystery of what happened there when Fort Solis comes out on August 22nd for PlayStation 5, PC and Mac.

Battle-mage meets Call of Duty (EA Games)

Immortals of Aveum:

Ever wondered what Call of Duty would be like if you swapped those bullets for Doctor Strange’s magic? Well the guys at Ascendant studio have the answer in Immortals of Aveum. Take on the role of Jak as one of the realms defenders against the Everwar. Combining high-octane story set pieces with frenetic first person magic combat Immortals of Aveum is one of the first commercial games to utilize Unreal engine 5 and it looks to be an exciting adventure granting a wide arsenal of spells to whip around as you solve puzzles and fight hoards of fantasy inspired enemies. Summon your power when Immortals of Aveum releases August 22nd for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Mech-busting action- FromSoftware (Bandai-Namco)

Armored Core VI

I love mechs. There is nothing cooler than skyscraper sized robots doing battle and for me the ultimate realization of that has always been the Armored Core series. So when I heard that the good folks over at FromSoftware took time out of their busy soulsbourne game making to make an all new massive entry in the franchise I wept tears of nerdy robo-joy. Armored Core VI Fires of the Rubicon brings the action packed mech shooter into the modern console era. Fast paced missions see you taking on massive bosses, entire enemy bases with an arsenal of fully customizable mech parts that can do stuff like this...and this...and I mean just look at how cool this is! Newcomers don’t have to worry that the Dark Souls makers are trying to punish you because Armored Core VI features highly inuitive controls and missions that are as engaging as they are action packed. Spend all your time in the garage when Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon releases August 25th for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

JRPG Vibes for days (Andrew Hamilton)

Sea of Stars



Rounding out the offerings for the month is retro-turn based rpg inspired fantasy game Sea of Stars. Two children of the solstice must combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse magic, the only thing capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the diabolical alchemist know only as The Fleshmancer. Explore a richly rendered world full of great characters, gorgeous sprite art and tons of interactable environments all while vibing to the beautifully composed soundtrack by guest composer Yasunori Mitsuda of Chrono Trigger fame. Save the world, when it’s your turn, August 29th on PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August is just the start of our release season, meaning I’ll be back here to tell you about another jam-packed month of games in september. In the meantime, get immersed in some of these awesome games and be sure to keep an eye on us by subscribing to Hardwired on KWTX over on Youtube so you never miss one of our reviews. Stay hydrated, and spite the sun for it’s arrogance by staying inside and playing some games. As a treat. Until next time I’m Andrew Hamilton for Hardwired.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.