Back to school resources for Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school is around the corner for many families across Central Texas, here are some resources to help students and their families to adjust to the school year.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

Khan Academy: The most known one that helps students with their free resources on any subject from Kindergarten to 12th grade and even watch the lessons on their Youtube Channel. Parents can make an account for more resources if needed.

Discovery Education: Discovery Education is used through school districts for students to learn through digital content.

PBS Games: This helps kids learn through games and their favorite characters, like Curious George.

BrainPop: The platform offers dozens of free resources including animated movies and games for grades K to 12.

FAMILY RESOURCES

Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas: Its mission is “ to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.”

Military Family Resources: TEA provides resources for families of service members stationed throughout the state.

Mental Health America: Helps families dealing with mental health as well as free mental health screenings.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.