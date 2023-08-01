Advertise
Central Texas driver falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into business, police say

Valley Mills crash
Valley Mills crash(Valley Mills Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man is okay after crashing into a local business when he fell asleep at the wheel, Valley Mills Police wrote in a Facebook post.

A police officer responded to the collision at around 4:55 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Bills’ Body shop at 303 Avenue C.

According to police, the driver was checked out by EMS and had no injuries.

No further information was provided.

Billy's body shop
Billy's body shop(Valley MIlls Police Department)

