City of Waco to open cooling center Aug. 2 due to extreme temperatures

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have re-opened the cooling center due to extreme temperatures.

The center will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 except for Aug. 5 at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center at the 1020 block of Elm Avenue.

Air conditioning, seating, and bottled water will be available on-site. Crated pets are also welcome.

According to the city, the cooling center will be extended as needed depending on the weather.

