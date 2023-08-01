Clifton ISD board approves hiring of former Waco police officer Carmen Moreno to serve as first-ever school resource officer

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton ISD Board of Trustees on July 31, 2023 unanimously approved the hiring of Carmen Moreno as the first school resource officer (SRO) in its history.

Officer Moreno is a Clifton ISD Class of 2009 graduate, and for the past four years, worked with the Waco Police Department. She will now work with the Clifton Police Department to provide a strong law enforcement presence at local campuses.

Clifton ISD superintendent Andy Ball and Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton have been working alongside the Clifton ISD Safety and Security Committee to implement the SRO program.

Clifton ISD has also worked with Clifton police to implement additional safety measures.

“As I have said many times, Clifton ISD is leading the way for student safety and security. CISD has implemented certain safety procedures long before they were required,” Blanton said. “I am excited about the relationship we have with Clifton ISD and am ready to continue to build on that relationship.”

The Clifton ISD school board approved the hiring of former Waco Police Officer Carmen Moreno as its first-ever school resource officer. (Courtesy Photo)

Through an interlocal agreement between Clifton ISD and the City of Clifton, Clifton police will provide the school resource officer to Clifton ISD throughout the duration of the school year. The officer will rotate between campuses during the year. “The school will pay the majority of the salary with the city paying the rest during the summer,” Blanton wrote in a Facebook post.

In March of 2023, the Clifton ISD Safety and Security Committee also voted to recommend the implementation of a school guardian program.

Texas Penal code 46.03 authorizes a school district to allow certain employees to carry handguns on their person on school property.

‘“The Guardians are authorized to use a firearm in his or her best judgment and discretion for the purpose of protecting students, staff and others lawfully on school property in emergency situations at school,” said Ball.

Some important information about the Guardian Program is available below:

Guardian Program participation is strictly voluntary - no employee is required to participate and, at any time, the District may revoke an employee’s authorization to carry a firearm.

Employees who are currently licensed to carry a weapon in the State of Texas are eligible to be considered for the Program.

Before being authorized as a School Guardian, candidates are required to complete a criminal background screening, as well as a physical exam and psychological evaluations utilizing the same process and standards that law enforcement adheres to. Candidates also must complete a rigorous training program to be a School Guardian and are required to complete ongoing training, including monthly firearm and task-oriented drills once they are authorized as a School Guardian.

The identity of authorized Guardians will remain confidential.

