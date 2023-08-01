Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Double Trouble: Two-headed snake back on display at Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo

Two-headed snake at Cameron Park Zoo
Two-headed snake at Cameron Park Zoo(Cameron Park Zoo Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo on Tuesday announced its two-headed snake is finally back on exhibit.

The zoo said a family outside of Waco found the unique western rat snake in their yard back in 2016 and they donated him to the zoo.

“This snake probably wouldn’t have survived long in the wild as he has two brains that are often giving conflicting commands to his one body, so his movements are more sporadic and uncoordinated than typical one-headed snakes,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

“The other problem is that he can easily injure his neck by trying to go in different directions and getting stuck on branches, rocks, and other obstacles.”

Two-headed snake at Waco's Cameron Park Zoo
Two-headed snake at Waco's Cameron Park Zoo(Courtesy Photo)

The zoo said this is what happened back in February of 2021 when the snake suffered a wound on its left neck and the zoo was forced to it off an exhibit to heal.

“Our veterinary and reptile teams worked hard to keep the wound bandaged and clean. It took until June last year for the wound to fully heal. Now that he has been eating well and the wound has been fully closed for a year, we are excited to put him back out in the freshwater aquarium building,” the zoo said.

The snake’s new exhibit will not have many obstacles besides grass. The zoo hopes the design provides enough cover for the snake to feel secure while also being physically safe, so it does not injure its neck again.

“We love how invested our community is in the zoo and in this snake. Even though he has been off exhibit for over two years, we still regularly get questions about him, so we are excited that he is visible for everybody again.”

The snake is housed in the freshwater aquarium building along the Brazos River Country trail, not in the herpetarium, the zoo said.

Two-headed snake at Waco's Cameron Park Zoo
Two-headed snake at Waco's Cameron Park Zoo(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

Valley Mills crash
Central Texas driver falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into business, police say
Marlin students head back to school
Students at Marlin Middle School evacuated after ‘small fire’ in cafeteria
City of Waco to open cooling center Aug. 2 due to extreme temperatures
If you have info about this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Houston man followed by robbery suspects after bank visit