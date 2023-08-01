Advertise
Houston man followed by robbery suspects after bank visit

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.

The complainant was walking into a convenience store at 1:00 p.m. July 15 located at the 1600 block of Collingsworth in Houston.

The complainant stated that he was suddenly approached from behind by an unknown man, who forcibly grabbed the backpack that he was holding.

According to the police, The complainant refused to let go of the bag until a second suspect joined in and began to drag him toward their vehicle.

The suspects were then able to gain control of the complainant’s backpack and got into a Jeep Gladiator, driven by a third suspect, and fled the location.

The complainant had to make a bank run at the Nazari Progressive Federal Credit Union prior to the incident and was followed by the suspects.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing in a Jeep Gladiator.

If you have any information related to the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston, Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

