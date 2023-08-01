‘I don’t care’: Waco woman tells jury callous murder suspect punched her when she was seven months pregnant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman testified Tuesday that Deotis Sanders-Gray punched her in the face while she was seven months pregnant as she attempted to break up a fight between two women in May 2020 and said he later pointed a gun at her and fired it into the sky four times.

Sanders-Gray, 26, who also is under indictment in an unrelated murder case, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on three felony counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, aggravated assault and assault of a pregnant person.

In prosecution testimony Tuesday, Antonett Williams, who testified wearing black-and-white striped jail garb with her wrists shackled, said she and her family were living at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, in East Waco when her cousin and Sanders-Gray’s sister got into a fight.

She said she tried to step in between the women to end the altercation when Sanders-Gray hit her. She continued her efforts to break up the fight and Sanders-Gray hit her again, this time punching her in the jaw and knocking her to the ground.

“I told him I was pregnant, and he said, ‘I don’t care,’” Williams said. “I told him I was pregnant because I didn’t want to get hit.”

Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Michel Simer showed jurors a photo of stains on Williams’ stomach and clothes where she spit out blood after she was punched. She said she also cut and scraped her foot when she fell.

She said she went to her apartment to get her boyfriend, telling jurors she intended for him to fight Sanders-Gray while her sister fought his sister.

They followed Sanders-Gray to the Estella Maxey Apartments, where they confronted him at the intersection of Delano Avenue and Bennett Street.

“He got out of his car and said, ‘There ain’t going to be no more fighting today,’ and he fired a shot into the air and pointed the gun at me and my children in the car.”

She said he fired three more shots into the air before leaving in his car. She took her kids back to her apartment, then returned to Estella Maxey to report the incident to police, she said.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Sandy Gately, Williams acknowledged that she has two pending burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault charges against her. She also said she has convictions for assault-family violence, burglary of a habitation, assault on a public servant and theft.

Both sides rested their cases Tuesday. Attorneys will give jury summations when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

Sanders-Gray was indicted in December 2021 in the October 2021 shooting death of Scotty Stephens, 25, at a party in an area off Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride. His trial this week does not involve the murder allegation. That charge remains pending.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.