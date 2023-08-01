Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Johnny Manziel opening sports bar and nightclub in Northgate District this fall

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass before an NCAA college football game against...
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass before an NCAA college football game against Sam Houston State Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M icon and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is opening Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar in the Northgate District.

The address listed on the bar’s  website is 115 College Main Street, which is across from Social Lounge.

The bar and nightclub will open Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m., according to the website.

Manziel made the announcement via Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

Region 12 training
Region 12 holds school reunification training at University High
Region 12 training
Region 12 school reunification training: sights and sounds by Bradley Vaughn
Bellmead police releases body camera footage of 2022 incident pf physical altercation with...
Mayor, retired police officer weigh in on body cam video of 2022 Bellmead incident
KWTX News 10 at Six
Mayor, retired police officer weigh in on body cam video of 2022 Bellmead incident