Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game

Seattle hosts the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 85-62 victory against the Indiana Fever
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Dallas Wings (14-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-19, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm's 85-62 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is third in the league averaging 8.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Loyd leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Wings have gone 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 19.7 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 4.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 109-103 on June 17. Loyd scored 39 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

