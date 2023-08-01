Advertise
Man rescued after treading water for hours

Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water for over five hours. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - A 63-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was pulled miles out into the Atlantic Ocean Monday morning.

Some eagle-eyed fishermen spotted the man treading water and were able to come to his rescue.

Captain Jim Hohurst and his friend Michael Ross set out for the ocean Monday morning looking for striped bass.

They were checking the water for bait when they saw something moving.

“As we got closer, we both sort of looked at it was like some person,” Hohurst said.

Police say Dan Ho went into the surf at 5 a.m. Monday for a brisk swim except the tides had their own agenda and pulled Ho miles out to sea.

“So, he was just treading water praying that some boat would come by and I can tell you, there were no boats in the area, not for miles,” Ross said.

The man found a pole in the water, tied his shirt to it and began waving it desperately, hoping to attract someone’s attention.

Five hours later, Hohurst and Ross threw him a life ring and helped him onboard and then, it was a race to raise Ho’s body temperature and get him medical help.

“He was blue, lips blue, body is gray. He was, he was totally hypothermic. We wrapped him in towels. I had my arm around him sitting in the back seat just keeping him from falling over and Jim’s on the radio with the Coast Guard,” Ross said.

These two friends did not bring home any striped bass, but they have a profound story about how they saved a man’s life.

“He just kept saying, ‘I thought I was a goner. I thought I was a goner,’” Ross said.

Ho is being treated at a local hospital, but there is no update on his condition.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

