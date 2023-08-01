Advertise
Maya Maxwell, Cedric Marks’ accomplice in double murder, pleads guilty to tampering with evidence

Cedric Marks (left) and Maya Renee Maxwell. (Jail photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Maya Renee Maxwell, the accomplice of convicted murderer Cedric Marks, on August 1 pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

A Bell County jury on May 24 found Marks guilty of capital murder in the killings of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32.

Maxwell, who accepted the plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against Marks, is facing up to 20 years in prison.

The bodies of the victims, initially reported missing in Central Texas, were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Michigan, on a burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home in Temple, Texas.

Maxwell was arrested on Jan. 11, 2019 in Muskegon on a Bell County warrant charging tampering with evidence in the double murder case.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX, Maxwell was present on Jan. 3 at a home in Killeen when Swearingin and Scott were killed.

“Maxwell said that both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were alive at the time they were brought to the Killeen residence,” the affidavit states.

“Marks then entered the room where Michael Swearingin was located and when Marks left the room, Michael Swearingin was deceased,” the affidavit states.

“Marks then entered the room where Jenna Scott was located, and when he left that room, Maxwell reported that Jenna Scott was deceased,” according to the affidavit.

“Maxwell reported that she heard a struggle when Marks entered the rooms with both individuals,” the affidavit states.

She also provided information about where the bodies of the two friends were buried in the clandestine grave, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

