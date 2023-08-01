Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three young boys are now without a mother after she died from an attack in late July.

WOIO reports 33-year-old Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22.

Fischbach’s cousin Jessica Rukaniva said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” she said.

Rukavina said Fischbach’s 12 and 8-year-old sons found their mother inside her Cleveland home fighting for her life.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” Rukaniva said.

Fischbach was taken to the hospital where her family made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support four days later.

Authorities determined the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Officials said Eller was charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are currently in the care of other family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica Rukaniva’s husband.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C.,...
3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
Sheila Oliver, New Jersey’s lieutenant governor and a prominent Black leader, dies at 71
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Looming thunderstorms could threaten firefighting efforts in California-Nevada blaze
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain