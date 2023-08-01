Advertise
Record-approaching temperatures expected today

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There’s no break from the heat going forward in time and we’re also expecting the wildfire risk to increase over the coming days too. Morning low temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to around 105° every day through Sunday. South winds will be on the increase, gusting to between 20 and 25 MPH, and the increase in wind speed will increase the wildfire risk in combination with the dry ground, the hot temperatures, and the low relative humidity. The greatest wildfire risk through Sunday will be along and west of I-35, but it’ll be exceptionally easy for grassfires and wildfires to start. Avoid outdoor burning, keep those cigarette butts in your vehicle, and be careful where you start engines. The wildfire danger may drop a bit next week as we get slightly higher humidity moving in. Temperatures next Monday through Wednesday will drop to near about 102° thanks to extra clouds and a low 10% to 20% chance of rain, but it’s looking more and more likely that the rain chances in the distance are just a mirage. There likely will be no triple-digit heat relief through at least the middle of August.

