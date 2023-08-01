Record-approaching temperatures expected today

It’s all heat all the time across Central Texas. Hooray. Unfortunately, the heat-dome ridge of high pressure is settling directly across the state and that’ll keep the rain chances (mostly) out of the forecast and keep temperatures for the foreseeable future above 100°. Temperatures today could actually approach a record high too. Today’s record high, 107° set in 2011, will be challenged and could be tied, but breaking the record high seems unlikely. Morning temperatures are starting out exceptionally warm in the upper 70s for some and low 80s for most. Although there will be a few clouds today, there won’t be enough cloudiness to prevent highs from climbing to near 106°. It’s PROBABLY not going to happen, but there’s a very small chance for a stray sprinkle this afternoon in Bell County, southern Falls County, and into Milam and Robertson County too. 10% is pretty generous of a rain chance, but it could happen!

There’s no break from the heat going forward in time and we’re also expecting the wildfire risk to increase over the coming days too. Morning low temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to around 105° every day through Sunday. South winds will be on the increase, gusting to between 20 and 25 MPH, and the increase in wind speed will increase the wildfire risk in combination with the dry ground, the hot temperatures, and the low relative humidity. The greatest wildfire risk through Sunday will be along and west of I-35, but it’ll be exceptionally easy for grassfires and wildfires to start. Avoid outdoor burning, keep those cigarette butts in your vehicle, and be careful where you start engines. The wildfire danger may drop a bit next week as we get slightly higher humidity moving in. Temperatures next Monday through Wednesday will drop to near about 102° thanks to extra clouds and a low 10% to 20% chance of rain, but it’s looking more and more likely that the rain chances in the distance are just a mirage. There likely will be no triple-digit heat relief through at least the middle of August.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.