Students at Marlin Middle School evacuated after ‘small fire’ in cafeteria
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - No students or staff where harmed after a “small fire” broke out at the Marlin Middle School cafeteria, Marlin ISD wrote in a Facebook post.
“A fire alarm was initiated and the students and staff exited the building at 9:20 a.m.,” the school district said.
Students reentered the school at 9:47 a.m.
Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson told KWTX a towel caught fire.
