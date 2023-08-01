Advertise
Texas nurse pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl

Prosecutors say Crystal McLin Lipe, 41, would take the drug from vials in the intensive care unit and replace it with saline.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Red River County nurse pled guilty in federal court to stealing fentanyl from an East Texas hospital.

Prosecutors said on several occasions, Crystal McLin Lipe, 41, took the drug from vials in the intensive care unit, where she worked as a registered nurse, and replaced it with saline.

Lipe faces up to four years in federal prison at sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

