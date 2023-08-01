Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

TxDOT and local law enforcement are gearing up for the start of the new school year

Back to school tips
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s back to school season and that means if you haven’t seen those bright yellow busses getting used to their routes then you’ll be seeing them in the next couple of days.

And with that comes some safety reminders for both children and families as well as drivers who need to remember to share the road.

“Leave a little early. Everybody, especially at the beginning of the year, is gonna be hectic” said Chane Blandford, MPD officer

According to TxDOT last year there were 746 accidents inside school zones across Texas and 2305 accidents with school buses.

With these alarming numbers, TxDOT and local law enforcement are working hard to make sure drivers and students stay safe this school year since there will be new kids starting school, new bus drivers, and newly licensed students on the roads.

“The one thing we always tell people across the state is to remind everyone to just be alert. We need everyone to be alert as they’re driving through school zones. Pay attention and make sure you allow enough time as you go to school because there will be more traffic the first couple of weeks of school” said Michael Charcon, TxDOT

And with there being more traffic on the roads, law enforcement agencies are working to make everyone’s drive to school easy.

“But there will be units that will be working in the school zones to help with traffic enforcement. And once again if you’re driving through a school zone put the cell phones down. Just having it in your hand and looking at it is a violation of the law” said Blandford

Some helpful tips both MPD and TxDOT suggest are,

  • Leave a little early
  • Use the sidewalk and crosswalk if you walk or ride a bike to school and to make contact with the driver
  • Respect school bus signs

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

If you have info about this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
Victim Robbed After Suspects Follow Him to Business
Baylor University teams up with compost company to divert food waste from Waco’s landfill
Baylor University teams up with compost company to divert food waste from Waco’s landfill
State Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference at the Houston Recovery Center on...
Ken Paxton’s lawyers seek to dismiss 19 of 20 articles of impeachment
Back to school tips
Back to school tips