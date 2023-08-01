Waco grandmother accused of abandoning children killed in house fire gets probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco grandmother, who police say was the first person out of her burning house, pleaded guilty Tuesday to child endangerment charges in a 2018 fire in which her two grandchildren were killed.

Andrea Aleman, 49, pleaded guilty to reduced charges in exchange for a recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office that she be placed on felony probation for five years and complete cognitive education and parenting courses.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and told Aleman, who came to court in a wheelchair, that she would not order her to perform community service because of her debilitating health issues.

Anthony Cole Puente Jr., 4, and his sister, Rachel Rose Aleman, 2, died of smoke inhalation in the November 2018 fire at Aleman’s South Waco home on Webster Avenue. Police alleged in an arrest affidavit that she “abandoned her grandchildren in a burning house and took no action to get them help until firefighters walked past her on the corner down from the house.”

Prosecutors Will Hix and Ryan Calvert said in a statement after Aleman was placed on probation that the deaths of the children are “heartbreaking.”

“Our office, though, is committed to the principle of holding offenders accountable for the crimes supported by the evidence, even when doing so is emotionally difficult,” they said. “We are so grateful to the Waco fire, police and AMR personnel who did everything possible to avert this tragedy.”

The children’s father, Antonio Puente, is serving a five-year prison term for possession of methamphetamine. He was able to watch Tuesday’s hearing remotely from his prison unit.

In a victim impact statement, Puente said he strenuously is opposed to Aleman’s plea bargain, telling the court, “I feel like there is no justice being served here.”

“Why didn’t she try to help them? he asked. “She just left them in the house to burn. She didn’t help them. Two innocent babies passed away. I feel like there is no justice being served here.”

Aleman’s attorney, Phil Frederick, called the case a “horrible situation.” He said he continuously has challenged Aleman’s criminal culpability in the case, especially when a former prosecutor threatened to charge Aleman with first-degree felony injury to a child that carried a life sentence and alleged she intentionally or knowingly caused serious injuries to the children.

Aleman was indicted in September 2019 on second-degree felony injury to a child charges, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, that alleged she caused their injuries and death by omission.

The DA’s office filed a superseding charge on July 7 that reduced the charge to state jail felony endangering a child, alleging she failed to properly supervise the older child around a dangerous condition, an exposed water heater pilot light.

Calvert and Hix said the original charge would have required proof that Aleman deliberately failed to take action to save the children from the fire.

“However, after reviewing the case, including by consulting with the investigating detective, prosecutors determined that the evidence did not support the original charge,” Calvert and Hix said. “However, the evidence did prove that Aleman endangered the children by negligently failing to supervise them prior to the fire, which ultimately placed them in danger of injury or death.”

Frederick said Aleman was using a walker at the time before her failing health forced her into the wheelchair. She said she fled the fire with her 11-year-old daughter and thought the younger kids also had escaped. Most fire department personnel, Frederick said, will tell occupants of homes not to return inside a burning home once they have escaped.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Aleman’s case, she “changed her story as to what happened during the fire and her escape multiple times.” She told investigators she was sleeping when the two children awakened her and alerted her to a fire in the kitchen.

“Aleman did not immediately get up to investigate, instead she chose to remain in bed for at least several minutes in a home with no working smoke alarms,” the affidavit says.

“Once the defendant left the bedroom, she left both victims behind and did not return to assist them or ensure they got out of the house,” the affidavit alleged. “Instead the defendant merely briefly called out from the next room, then left herself without ensuring the children had fled.”

Aleman admitted she left the burning house “without seeing the young children actually leave,” the affidavit says.

Once firefighters learned the two children were still inside the home, fire officials said it took about 12 minutes for firefighters to find them. One was inside a closet and the other was inside a bathroom.

