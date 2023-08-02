Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

A&M faces accusations of sex discrimination, retaliation at Qatar campus

Dr. Sheela Athreya files a lawsuit against Texas A&M University, alleging a hostile climate for women faculty at its campus in Qatar.
Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of...
Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of Arts and Sciences, has taken legal action against Texas A&M University, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation at the university’s Qatar campus.(Texas A&M photo)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of Arts and Sciences, has taken legal action against Texas A&M University, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation at the university’s Qatar campus.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on July 6, 2023, highlights a series of alleged incidents involving the campus’s treatment of women faculty.

According to the complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas – Houston Division, Dr. Athreya, was actively recruited by the Liberal Arts Program Chair at the Qatar campus. The Program Chair wanted her to teach a core curriculum course there, a required course for graduation, and wanted the campus to have more women faculty. At the time her contract began, Dr. Athreya alleges she was “the only woman serving at TAMUQ from the main campus, the only woman with tenure, only one of two women in research-engaged positions promoted past assistant professor and one of only four women in a research engaged position at any rank.

Her attorneys at Wiley Walsh, Wiley Wheeler, and Rob Wiley, P.C. says eight days after Dr. Athreya arrived in Doha with her family, the Dean told the Liberal Arts Program Chair that her contract would not be renewed though he had never met Dr. Athreya.

“The reasons for the non-renewal, based on the pleadings, were so unsatisfactory that the Program Chair filed a complaint of sex discrimination against the Dean,” said attorneys in a news release shared on Monday.

This is not the first time there have been complaints of sexism at the TAMUQ campus and against its Dean per the filing. Based on one witness statement quoted in the complaint, the Dean “makes women feel uncomfortable and unsupported. Eleven or twelve female faculty have left since his arrival and five or six specifically due to Dean Malavé's treatment.”

Dr. Athreya states that she is filing this lawsuit “to hold accountable the individuals who create a hostile climate for women, as well as those who shield them; because accountability is essential for change.”

Texas A&M University did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Dr. Athreya’s lawsuit was filed the week prior to Dr. Kathleen McElroy’s employment fallout inside the journalism program at Texas A&M University’s flagship campus in College Station.

On Sunday, the Board of Regents authorized negotiations for a potential settlement of claims by McElroy, and directed a quick and thorough investigation, with the intention of releasing the findings to the public.

Below: View Dr. Athreya’s lawsuit

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted...
Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in North Texas
Local farmer and rancher Ben Wible hasn’t been impacted by the heat, at least not as much as he...
Farmers feeling the affects of whiplash weather
A fire Tuesday night destroyed a home in Woodway.
Fire destroys Woodway home
Maya Maxwell pleads guilty for her role in double murder: Jasmine Lotts reports
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Somerville Police looking for man accused of causing deadly crash