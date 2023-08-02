Advertise
CDC: Leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern US

The CDC said leprosy is becoming an endemic in the southeastern United States.
The CDC said leprosy is becoming an endemic in the southeastern United States.(Jim Gathany)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning those traveling to southeastern states of a leprosy endemic.

In an August report, the CDC said Florida is seeing an increase in cases of leprosy without traditional risk factors involved.

Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is described by the CDC as a chronic infectious disease which is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae.

The disease primarily affects the skin and peripheral nervous system. The course of the disease in a given host is largely dependent on the individual’s susceptibility to the bacteria and is typically transmitted through water droplets emitted from an infected person’s nose and mouth.

The CDC said leprosy has been uncommon in the United States, with cases peaking around 1983 but then decreasing years until about the turn of the century.

The report states, however, that cases of leprosy show a gradual increase in cases of leprosy in the county after 2000.

In the last decade, cases of leprosy have more than doubled in southeastern states, according to the report. At least 159 cases were reported in 2020, with Florida being one of the top reporting states, according to the National Hansen’s Disease Program.

Travelers going to Florida should consider the risk of contracting leprosy, even in the absence of other risk factors, the CDC report said.

Fortunately, leprosy is a curable disease, according to the World Health Organization.

Treatment typically consists of the use of three drugs: dapsone, rifampicin, and clofazimine. The drug combination is given to the patient as treatment over the course of months.

The drug combination kills the pathogen and cures the patient, with early diagnosis and prompt treatment helping to prevent any lasting effects or damage. The WHO said it provides the treatment for free.

