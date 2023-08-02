Central Texas school districts advise drivers to be cautious as buses are back on the roads

CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - Central Texas school districts are advising drivers to use caution around school buses as bus drivers will be on the roads to pick up and drop off students when the school year begins.

“We see, sometimes, that drivers become impatient, and we’re just asking for grace, really, for the safety of our students,” Taina Maya, who is Killeen ISD’s Chief of Communications, said.

She said bus routes change every year, so, it is important to be aware of these changes and how they may impact your morning or evening commute.

If you are driving behind a school bus and the lights on the bus start blinking yellow, you should start slowing down. This means the bus is about to stop to pick up or drop off students or turn.

Red flashing lights on the bus are usually followed by two stop signs popping out on the left-hand side of the bus, which means both sides of traffic should immediately stop unless the road is separated by a barrier. Maya said students might be walking or running from all directions to the bus stop. It’s important to watch for students hopping on or getting off buses.

The key to avoiding frustrations and possible safety concerns is giving yourself more time on your morning and afternoon commutes, especially when the school year begins.

“Buses haven’t been on the roads all summer, and, so, we’re just saying, plan accordingly,” she said. “Give that extra time. Be on the lookout for children on our street corners, looking for those stop signs, making sure you’re being aware of those flashing yellows and flashing red lights.”

Belton ISD also recommends increasing the following distance between your vehicle and others that may be following a bus as well.

Many bus drivers will be practicing and timing their routes before the first day of class. KISD said their bus drivers will be out on the roads most of the day on Monday, Aug. 7, about a week before school starts. Waco ISD said their drivers will be doing this as well on Tuesday, Aug. 8 before the first day. Temple ISD and Belton ISD said their bus drivers will be mapping out their routes starting on August 14.

“They may not be displaying their lights throughout that time, but just know that they’re going to be on the full day of driving because they’re trying to do all of those routes to make sure that those times are clocked properly so that we don’t have to adjust our bus stop times,” she said.

A lot of Central Texas school districts have bus driver vacancies as they head into the school year. KISD said it always has openings for drivers but it has nearly 200 drivers who take care of the routes.

“There can never be too many bus drivers hired because when you think about it, beyond routes, we have the needs for these students to be transported to games, to different competitions, field trips throughout the district, so there’s always a need for drivers,” she said.

Waco ISD said it has a handful of driver positions open, especially with the additional routes with the opening of the G.W. Carver Middle School.

Belton ISD said it has 72 routes and 67 drivers, but those five routes are covered by other staff members.

Valley Mills ISD said it is in desperate need of two bus drivers for the district.

Temple ISD said it does not have vacancies for bus drivers at this time.

People who are interested in being a bus driver for the school must have a commercial driver’s license, CDL, and clean driving record. Special training is required as well as a background check. Those interested should contact the district.

