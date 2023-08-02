Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Crews working to contain Corn Husk Fire in Falls County

Corn Husk Fire near Eddy, Texas in Falls County.
Corn Husk Fire near Eddy, Texas in Falls County.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A brush fire named the Corn Husk Fire broke out in the 700 block of County Road 452 in Falls County near the town of Eddy.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 100 acres and currently 20 percent contained.

Agencies from local counties have come to help contain the fire.

Multiple structures are in the area of the fire. No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

The current triple digit temperatures have only escalated the drought Central Texans have been...
‘Without hay I have no income’: Central Texas hay farmers suffering amid two-year drought
This undated family photo provided by Heidi Voight, shows Heidi Voight, of West Hartford,...
Connecticut TV news anchor reveals she carried “painful secret” of her mother’s murder to protect Vermont police investigation
Three suspects followed the victim from the bank to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
Houston ‘jugging’ suspects wrestle victim to the ground
Houston ‘jugging’ suspects wrestle victim to the ground