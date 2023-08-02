Advertise
Farmers feeling the affects of whiplash weather

Local farmer and rancher Ben Wible hasn’t been impacted by the heat, at least not as much as he was last season’s rainfall.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
“This is the first year in my life that we were not able to plant all the wheat that we normally would,” Wible said.

Wible says that the excess rainfall affected some essential crops.

“It rained from October all the way to about June 1 and we had trouble getting some spring crops planted,” Wible said.

These crop issues have the potential to affect us all, as wheat is an important source of food in most of our diets.

“Normally, I’d have 1200 acres of wheat - I got 200 acres planted,” Wible said. “In Grayson County, there were 25,000 acres of wheat that was not planted. We just couldn’t get it done.”

Fortunately, Wible was able to get all of his spring crops planted, and he says they are in surprisingly good shape despite the extreme heat.

“Now, all of the spring crops are pretty well finished,” Wible said. “The corn is finished, the milo looks great. This drought and hot weather is not hurting those crops.”

One of the main reasons that Ben Wible and other north Texas farmers haven’t been as impacted by the extreme heat lately is thanks to crops like sorghum. Sorghum is one of the most heat resistant crops available and is one of the biggest spring crops for farmers like Wible since ranchers depend on it to feed their livestock.

While some people may complain about the hot and dry weather conditions, it’s perfect for Wible.

“If it’s real dry, the wheat can be put in,” Wible said. “It’ll lay on the ground until it rains.”

He says a good soaking rain is good, but only after the wheat is on the ground.

“You really want at least an inch or so of rain to make the moisture meet the underground moisture,” Wible said. “If it just rains a little bit and sprouts the wheat, it can die.”

