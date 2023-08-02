Fire destroys Woodway home with dogs inside

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A fire destroyed a home in Woodway Tuesday night.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 711 Forest Oak Drive.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Neighbors told KWTX the person who lives at the residence was not home at the time, but it appeared several dogs were inside at the time.

The fire chief confirmed firefighters found one of the dogs.

No injuries were reported.

A fire destroyed a home in Woodway, Texas on Aug. 1, 2023. (Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.