Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fire destroys Woodway home

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A fire destroyed a home in Woodway Tuesday night.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 711 Forest Oak Drive.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Neighbors told KWTX the person who lives at the residence was not home at the time, but it appeared several dogs were inside at the time.

The fire chief confirmed firefighters found one of the dogs.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

A fire destroyed a home in Woodway, Texas on Aug. 1, 2023.
A fire destroyed a home in Woodway, Texas on Aug. 1, 2023.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

Maya Maxwell pleads guilty for her role in double murder: Jasmine Lotts reports
Waco grandmother gets probation in deadly fire that killed grandchildren
Fire destroys Woodway home
Region 12 training
Region 12 holds school reunification training at University High