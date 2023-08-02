Former teacher holds back to school bash to provide school supplies for kids and educators

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of school supplies on the rise, a local realtor is hoping this year is the best year yet for her company’s annual Back to School Bash in which families are invited for a free party in exchange for bringing donated school supplies to help area kids in need.

Amanda Cunningham with Amanda Cunningham Global Group is a former teacher and said the burden of paying for school supplies is great not only for kids but also educators.

“I was a teacher for five years and I know how important it is to get ready and feel like you have everything ready to go to school,” Cunningham said.

This is the third year Cunningham has held the Back to School Bash at Hewitt Park.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday evening from 6-9:30 p.m.

Activities will include games by Dart ‘Em Up, free face painting and free haircuts by Christy Dawson at Classic Style. Cunningham said a fresh haircut can make kids feel so much better as they start a new school year.

As the sun goes down, The Super Mario Bros. movie will be shown on big screens, so attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy it.

Cunningham says they’re keeping in mind the record-breaking heat.

“It is so hot right now so we’re trying Sunday evening and doing it later in the day,” she said.

Food trucks including Street Sweets and Le’s Kitchen will be on hand. You will need to pay for that if you plan to enjoy the food and while entry is free, you’re asked to bring any type of school supply such as composition notebooks, pencils, highlighters, folders, scissors and markers to name a few.

Thanks to good attendance in years past, Cunningham and her group have been able to stuff an entire bus and help out nearly a dozen local school districts.

“It’s been really successful and so fun,” she said.

“It’s just important for us to give back to the community and it’s really nice to see everyone get together and give back.”

If you can’t make it to the event but want to donate supplies you can drop them off at the Coldwell Banker Apex office, Collins and Greer Orthodontics, Home Abstract Title in Waco or Central Texas Dental.

