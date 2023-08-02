Advertise
Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Cavazos announce Stage 2 water restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Lake Belton
FILE PHOTO: Lake Belton(KGNS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas cities and Fort Cavazos are implementing Stage 2 water conservation methods in response to the ongoing drought.

Harker Heights

The City of Harker Heights’ goal for Stage 2 is to achieve a 10 percent reduction in water use by raising public and customer awareness of water demand conditions.

Harker Heights receives all of its treated drinking water from Lake Belton, which dropped below the Stage 2 warning trigger.

The city said watering of landscaped areas will be limited to the hours of 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Water use customers are mandated to limit outdoor water use by participating in the watering schedule for outdoor water use effective immediately.

Mandatory Outdoor Watering Schedule

  • irrigation system use and filling swimming pools on Sundays and Thursdays for street addresses ending in an even number or
  • Saturdays and Wednesdays for street addresses ending in an odd number.
  • Outdoor water use is prohibited between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. except with hand-held hoses equipped with a positive pistol grip nozzle or other device that automatically shuts off water flow when the hose is not being used, or hand-held buckets.

Killeen

The City of Killeen in conjunction with the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District #1 has initiated Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by City Council.

“Moderate Water Shortage Conditions” restrictions:

  • Hose-end sprinkler systems or automatic irrigation of landscaped areas shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number
  • These types of irrigation are further limited to the irrigation of landscaped areas only between the hours of midnight to 10:00 am or 8:00 pm to midnight on designated watering days.
  • Irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by means of a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket or watering can of five gallons are less, or drip irrigation system.
  • Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10:00 am or 8:00 pm to midnight on designated watering days
  • Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from these regulations, if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent upon frequent vehicle cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables.
  • Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi- type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10:00 am or 8:00 pm to midnight.
  • Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.
  • Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to fire fighting and related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the City of Killeen.
  • All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to its patrons except when requested by the patron.
  • Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees, and fairways is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of midnight to 10:00 am or 8:00 pm to midnight.

The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:

  • Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas
  • Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection
  • Use of water for dust control
  • Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street
  • Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice by the City directing the repair of such leak(s).

Fort Cavazos

The Army post in Central Texas also issued Stage 2 water restrictions on Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, the U.S. Army Fort Cavazos community and Family Housing residents will implement Stage 2 mandatory water conservation measures,” it wrote in a Facebook post.

“This will remain in effect until rescinded, or additional conservation measures are implemented.”

The Army post said Lake Belton, which serves as a water supply reservoir for Fort Cavazos and neighboring communities, is roughly at 62 percent of total capacity.

The goal of Stage 2 restrictions are to reduce the daily water usage by at least 10 percent on post.

