Killeen police searching for burglary suspects

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a burglary case.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the Zippy Food Mart located at 5201 Trimmier Road in reference to a burglary of a building.

Three unidentified suspects broke the front glass door with a rock and made entry into the store, where they took cash from the cash register and tobacco products.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned or white person and was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie w/white/blue logo on the front, light-colored jeans, blue gloves, a dark-colored head covering/mask and white high-top shoes while carrying a white trash bag.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned or white person and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark-colored pants, red/black shoes, black gloves, tan head covering/mask with a black logo on the front of the head covering.

The second suspect is described wearing a full face mask, black and white jacket, black gloves, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Detectives with the Property Crime Units are asking anyone who can identify this male or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.