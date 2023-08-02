Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police searching for burglary suspects

Three unidentified suspects broke the front glass door with a rock and made entry into the store.
Three unidentified suspects broke the front glass door with a rock and made entry into the store.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a burglary case.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the Zippy Food Mart located at 5201 Trimmier Road in reference to a burglary of a building. 

Three unidentified suspects broke the front glass door with a rock and made entry into the store, where they took cash from the cash register and tobacco products.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned or white person and was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie w/white/blue logo on the front, light-colored jeans, blue gloves, a dark-colored head covering/mask and white high-top shoes while carrying a white trash bag.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned or white person and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark-colored pants, red/black shoes, black gloves, tan head covering/mask with a black logo on the front of the head covering.

The second suspect is described wearing a full face mask, black and white jacket, black gloves, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Detectives with the Property Crime Units are asking anyone who can identify this male or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.  You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.  All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

Deotis Sanders-Gray
Waco murder suspect accused of assaulting pregnant woman in 2020 found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
FILE PHOTO: Lake Belton
Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Cavazos announce Stage 2 water restrictions
A fire Tuesday night destroyed a home in Woodway.
Fire destroys Woodway home with dogs inside
TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted...
Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in North Texas