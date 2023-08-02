Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police searching for suspects in $8k credit card abuse investigation

One of the suspects used information from a Home Depot Credit Card to make the purchase without...
One of the suspects used information from a Home Depot Credit Card to make the purchase without the authorization of the cardholders.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in a credit card abuse case.

Killeen Police Department received a report on June 21 of five unknown suspects seen at the Home Depot located in Killeen and purchased over $8,000 worth of merchandise. 

One of the suspects used information from a Home Depot Credit Card to make the purchase without the authorization of the cardholders.  It is unknown at this time how the suspects came to be in possession of the information.

Killeen Police Need the Community’s Assistance in a Credit Card Abuse Case
Killeen Police Need the Community’s Assistance in a Credit Card Abuse Case(Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are asking anyone who may know these individuals or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.  You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.  All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

File image
LIVE: Brush fire erupts in Falls County
Central Texas school districts advise drivers to be cautious as buses are back on the road
Central Texas school districts advise drivers to be cautious as buses are back on the roads
Three unidentified suspects broke the front glass door with a rock and made entry into the store.
Killeen police searching for burglary suspects
Deotis Sanders-Gray
Waco murder suspect accused of assaulting pregnant woman in 2020 found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon