Killeen police searching for suspects in $8k credit card abuse investigation

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in a credit card abuse case.

Killeen Police Department received a report on June 21 of five unknown suspects seen at the Home Depot located in Killeen and purchased over $8,000 worth of merchandise.

One of the suspects used information from a Home Depot Credit Card to make the purchase without the authorization of the cardholders. It is unknown at this time how the suspects came to be in possession of the information.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know these individuals or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

