LIVE: Brush fire erupts in Falls County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A brush fire named the Corn Husk Fire broke out in the 700 block of County Road 452 in Falls County near the town of Eddy.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 100 acres and currently 20 percent contained.

Agencies from local counties have come to help contain the fire.

Multiple structures are in the area of the fire.

No more information is available at this time.

