Region 12 holds school reunification training at University High

By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ESC Region 12 joined forces with the Texas School Safety Center to offer a free two-day Standard Reunification Method (SRP) Training Exercise with the hope of preparing students and staff in dealing with the aftermath of a mass shooting or a similar incident.

The training was hosted by the Waco Independent School District on Monday and Tuesday at University High School, located 3201 S. New Road.

The “I Love U Guys” Foundation was responsible for delivering the training.

According to organizers, around 120 attendees were expected from 20 schools.

“Incidents requiring facilities to be evacuated can occur at any time. When they do, school staff face the task of ensuring efficient and accurate parent/guardian reunification with their students,” organizers said.

The “I Love U Guys” Foundation has reportedly developed a Standard Reunification Method/Exercise “with proven methods to conduct a successful reunification.”

The live exercises were meant to “promote a common understanding of the process and terminology and strengthen relationships with school personnel and first responders.”

This is an opportunity for us to ensure we are ready to care for students and their families in the event of a crisis,” said Heather Wheeler, a school safety specialist at ESC Region 12.

“Taking the time to practice and learn helps us test our emergency management plans and verify emergency operation partners are informed on plans and that the plans are effective.”

Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

