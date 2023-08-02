Relentless triple-digit temperatures continue

Give it up for day 30! High temperatures will again be back into the triple-digits this afternoon for the 30th time this year (at the Waco Airport where official climate records are kept) and today will mark the 17th day in a row with triple-digit high temperatures. I’d love to tell y’all that there’s an end to this heat somewhere in the not-so-distant future but there realistically isn’t. The small hope for rain next week is still hanging around in the forecast, but I wouldn’t bet on either rain falling or temperatures dropping below 100°. Although we’re expecting temperatures to be about as hot today as they were yesterday with highs approaching 105°, today’s record high of 109° is for sure safe. Another difference from yesterday to today is the lack of rain. There was a stray shower just south of Hearne yesterday afternoon. The isolated shower chances are gone today. There’s no chance to the forecast either through the weekend. It may technically get a degree or two cooler, but high temperatures will still hover near 105° every day with morning lows staying in the upper 70s and low 80s. Records will again be challenged on Saturday and on Sunday too.

Remember those low rain chances I mentioned in the last paragraph? They’re still in the forecast next Monday through Thursday, but I’m still not terribly excited about the rain chances. Next week’s rain chances stem from the heat-dome of high pressure pushing westward and allowing the tail end of a cold front to creep in. Some forecast models are showing the front stall south of the Red River which could bring us scattered rain chances especially Tuesday and Wednesday, but other forecast models have been consistently showing the front stalling north of the Red River. A few dozen miles will make all the difference. We don’t need the front to be directly overhead for us to see rain, but the closer it is, the better. I really want to push the rain chances higher than 20% next Tuesday and Wednesday, but I don’t see any real reason to do so now. We’re hoping the rain comes because we do desperately need it, but we’re also hoping it arrives to drop temperatures. Our forecast calls for highs to dip to near 102° next Tuesday and 103° next Wednesday in anticipation of at least some extra cloudiness and maybe some rain. After Wednesday, the heat dome builds back eastward again across the Central and Southern Plains. If the rain doesn’t come for us next week and drop our temperatures below 100°, we may not be talking double-digit high temperatures until maybe after the 15th of the month.

