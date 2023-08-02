Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Several fires started in Leon County, authorities looking for those responsible

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Office of Emergency Management is trying to figure out who started several fires early Tuesday morning.

One of the fires was started outside the Leon County Precinct 4 dump near Highway 3 and Highway 79. Two other fires were started on Highway 39 north of Flynn and Highway 7 east of Highway 39.

If you have any information about these fires, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903)536-2749. The emergency management office is expecting a crime stoppers reward to be offered.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted...
Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in North Texas
Local farmer and rancher Ben Wible hasn’t been impacted by the heat, at least not as much as he...
Farmers feeling the affects of whiplash weather
A fire Tuesday night destroyed a home in Woodway.
Fire destroys Woodway home
Maya Maxwell pleads guilty for her role in double murder: Jasmine Lotts reports
Waco grandmother gets probation in deadly fire that killed grandchildren