Somerville Police looking for man accused of causing deadly crash

KBTX News 3 at Ten
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man accused of causing a deadly crash.

31-year-old Jose Daniel Vega Rodriguez is wanted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

On June 4, officials say a 2019 GMC pickup truck driven by Nicolas Hinojosa was heading northbound on SH 36 when it was hit by a gray 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Rodriquez, who was traveling southbound. Police say Rodriquez crossed the turn lane and collided head-on with Hinojosa’s vehicle.

Police say Hinojosa of Taft, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct 4. Justice of the Peace Jason Urbanosky.

The passenger 62-year-old Barry Tisdale of Waller was transported to St. Joseph in College Station. Rodriguez was transported to St. Joseph in Bryan.

If you have any information on where Rodriguez is, you are asked to contact Somerville Police.

