Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in North Texas

TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted after the crash.
TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted after the crash.(CBS texas)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A tanker truck has caught on fire, blocking traffic Wednesday morning.

The fire is blocking traffic going northbound on US 75 near Parker Road. This portion of the highway will be closed for several hours, but southbound lanes will remain open.

Plano Fire-Rescue responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the fuel truck on its side, on fire.

TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted after the crash.

Two vehicles and another 18-wheeler were involved in the crash. Two people have been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Michael Carr with Plano fire says. Their condition is unknown.

Carr says they are letting the fire burn out rather than dousing it with water, so fuel doesn’t get into the grass or sewage.

“This is going to be a mess for a long time,” Carr said.

Hazmat crews are monitoring the fire. Carr says the fire doesn’t pose a threat to the public and that residents nearby don’t need to worry about the smoke.

Drivers can take Renner Road east to Plano Road north, running parallel to US 75.

