Waco murder suspect accused of assaulting pregnant woman in 2020 found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman in May 2020 was found guilty on one felony count and not guilty on two other felony counts Wednesday.

The jury of Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated for one hour before finding Deotis Sanders-Gray guilty of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, however, he was found not guilty of aggravated assault and assault of a pregnant person.

The punishment phase is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sanders-Gray faces from two years to 20 years in prison.

Sanders-Gray was indicted in December 2021 in the October 2021 shooting death of Scotty Stephens, 25, at a party in an area off Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride. His trial this week does not involve the murder allegation. That charge remains pending.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.