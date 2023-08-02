Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco murder suspect accused of assaulting pregnant woman in 2020 found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Deotis Sanders-Gray
Deotis Sanders-Gray(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman in May 2020 was found guilty on one felony count and not guilty on two other felony counts Wednesday.

The jury of Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated for one hour before finding Deotis Sanders-Gray guilty of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, however, he was found not guilty of aggravated assault and assault of a pregnant person.

The punishment phase is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sanders-Gray faces from two years to 20 years in prison.

Sanders-Gray was indicted in December 2021 in the October 2021 shooting death of Scotty Stephens, 25, at a party in an area off Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride. His trial this week does not involve the murder allegation. That charge remains pending.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and is currently 30%...
Texas A&M Forest Service: 300 acre brush fire in Hill County currently 95% contained
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Lake Belton
Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Cavazos announce Stage 2 water restrictions
A fire Tuesday night destroyed a home in Woodway.
Fire destroys Woodway home with dogs inside
TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted...
Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in North Texas
Local farmer and rancher Ben Wible hasn’t been impacted by the heat, at least not as much as he...
Farmers feeling the affects of whiplash weather