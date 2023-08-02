Waco murder suspect acquitted of assaulting pregnant woman, found guilty on weapons charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man with a pending murder case, who investigators called an “old-school gangster” because of his ties over the years to at least three local gangs, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday on a weapons charge.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before assessing the maximum punishment, including a $10,000 fine, for Deotis Sanders-Gray, who prosecutors showed is listed on a state crime database as a leader of a criminal street gang.

While the jury convicted the 26-year-old Sanders-Gray of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, it acquitted him of aggravated assault and assault of a pregnant person.

Sanders-Gray has a felony burglary conviction as an adult and a lengthy juvenile record, which includes pouring scalding hot water on the neck and back of an 8-year-old boy when Sanders-Gray was 13, and a stint in a Texas Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility for burglaries.

Sanders-Gray, who prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse called out Wednesday for laughing during prosecution testimony, must serve at least five years in prison before he can seek parole.

He was indicted in December 2021 in the October 2021 shooting death of Scotty Stephens, 25, at a party in an area off Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride. There was no mention of the pending murder case during the three-day trial this week.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said his office intends to pursue the murder charge against Sanders-Gray.

Witnesses to Stephens’ death reported that Sanders-Gray pulled up to the party wearing camouflage and brandishing an AK-47 rifle. Authorities say he shot Stephens, hit several vehicles with gunfire and sent the large crowd scrambling for cover.

Stephens was shot in the head and also was struck by a vehicle, officials said.

Sanders-Gray was acquitted Wednesday on charges he punched a woman in the face while she was seven months pregnant after she tried to break up a fight between Sanders-Gray’s sister and the woman’ cousin.

The woman testified that she and others followed Sanders-Gray from the Trendwood Apartments in East Waco to the Estella Maxey Apartments at Delano Avenue and Bennett Street, where she said her boyfriend and another woman intended to continue the fight with Sanders-Gray and his sister.

Defense attorney Sandy Gately argued Wednesday during jury summations that it was the woman, who has a lengthy criminal record with two felony charges pending, who was the instigator of the violence and that Sanders-Gray acted in defense of his sister and himself before leaving the scene.

The pregnant woman said her mouth bled from the punch and she scraped her foot when she fell backward from the blow. She said when they arrived at Estella Maxey, Sanders-Gray fired a shot into the air, pointed the gun at her and her children in the car and said, “There ain’t going to be no more fighting today.” She said he fired at least two more shots into the air before leaving.

Waco police found three spent 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Gately said after the trial that she appreciates the jurors’ hard work “and the fact that they paid close attention and stuck to the facts.”

Hunting Horse and prosecutor Michel Simer said they were grateful for the firearms conviction and appreciative of the jury’s “careful deliberations.”

“This defendant’s history speaks for itself, and thankfully, our community will be safer while he’s in prison,” the prosecutors said in a joint statement. “We also want to thank the victims in this case for caring enough to testify truthfully despite Mr. Sanders’ strong gang ties and extensive history of violence.”

In punishment phase testimony, Hunting Horse and Simer called Waco police officer Matt York, who described an incident in 2010 in which Sanders-Gray poured scalding water on an 8-year-old boy, causing blistering and second- and third-degree burns from his neck to his buttocks.

Jurors viewed graphic photos of the boy’s burns and heard testimony from McLennan County juvenile justice supervisors, who said they did all they could to change Sanders-Gray’s criminal behavior before sending him to the state juvenile facility as a last resort.

McLennan County Jail officials testified that Sanders-Gray has been involved in at least three fights since he has been incarcerated, including one in which another inmate fell and broke his ankle when Sanders-Gray punched him in the face after Sanders-Gray demanded the inmate give him his lower bunk.

The deputy testified that Sanders-Gray told him that he runs the jail “tank” and he decides where inmates sleep. Sanders-Gray laughed and shook his head at the deputy’s testimony.

In other prosecution testimony, an investigator with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit in Waco, testified that “gangs are beyond out of control in Waco.” He said Sanders-Gray, known as “Hard Head,” is an “old-school gangster” who has been in gangs since he was a teen and who climbed the ranks in local gang hierarchy.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.