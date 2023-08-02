Advertise
Wildfire risk is very high this week due to the heat and lack of rain

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
This is hardly a weather update since we know it’s hot and dry and not much is changing... but here’s what we know. We have, yet again, seen a triple digit high making it the 17th day in a row, 30 is the count for triple digit days this year. We will be adding more for the rest of this week, the weekend, and next week. It’s not even close -- we aren’t forecasting highs around 100-101. Our daily highs are around 102-106 for the foreseeable future. The small hope for rain next week is still trying to hold on, but even if we put a 20% chance in the forecast next week it won’t be much.

The threat for wildfires will be high each afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Thursday afternoon, which means conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding! A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.

Next week’s rain chances stem from the heat-dome of high pressure pushing westward and allowing the tail end of a cold front to creep in. Some forecast models are showing the front stall south of the Red River which could bring us scattered rain chances especially Tuesday and Wednesday, but other forecast models have been consistently showing the front stalling north of the Red River. We want it to come down further south! Cross your fingers, do a rain dance, because we need & want that rain chance to stay in the forecast.

