‘Without hay I have no income’: Central Texas hay farmers suffering amid two-year drought

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The current triple digit temperatures have only escalated the drought Central Texans have been in for years now, with hay farmers especially feeling its impacts.

“I always try to plan for the tough years,” Ronnie Dowdle, a hay farmer in Riesel, told KWTX. “But these back-to-back years makes it a little harder to continue.”

Dowdle has been farming on his 300-acre property in Riesel for nearly 45 years.

“Cattle back in the early 90s was not always a profitable venture, so I got out of the cattle business and went straight full-time hay farming,” Dowdle said.

But with hay as his main focus now, and a nearly two-year drought across Central Texas, the lack of rain has started to catch up with his livelihood.

“Without hay, I have no income,” Dowdle told KWTX. “We’re kind of dependent on the rain. We do all our preparation and with rain we can make the hay, but this year it’s been a little tough.”

In a typical harvest, Dowdle cuts his crop 4 times. This year, he’s only cut it once.

“With the spring rains we got through May, I’m at about 50% of where I should be at right now,” Dowdle said. “And there’s a lot of ranchers that are less than that.”

Lower hay production means cows must feed on other more expensive crops like corn stalks, and those premiums translate directly to beef consumers.

“The price of beef will continue to go up,” Dowdle said. “It has throughout the year, and I don’t see any way it can get any cheaper. And it should continue to rise. The price of cattle rises, the price of meat has to rise at the grocery store.”

Despite the challenges, however, Dowdle says he’s optimistic.

”I’m hoping for a good rain in late August, early September, and that’ll give me one last cutting for the year,” he said. “If I get a good, heavy cutting for this year, I’ll end up okay for the year.”

He encourages Central Texans to do rain dances in the meantime. “They can’t hurt!” Dowdle said.

