Austin man charged in fatal car crash that left 4 dead

Police say Wright, the driver of the sedan, immediately left the scene on foot after the crash.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin man has been arrested after killing four people in a car accident.

The Austin Police Department have arrested Arthur Wright, 35, and charged him with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of failure to stop and render aid.

On July 30, 2023, police responded to a crash between a sedan and an SUV in the 4700 block of South IH 35 service road southbound.

Four people in the SUV were killed in the crash and a fifth person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say Wright, the driver of the sedan, immediately left the scene on foot after the crash.

Wright was found by police and arrested shortly after.

Police say the crash is being investigated as Austin’s 54th fatal crash of the year, resulting in 57 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

