Austin man robbed at gunpoint, suspect flees on bike

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The incident happened on July 19, 2023, at the GAMA Wholesale located at 8801 Research Boulevard.

Police say the suspect walked into the store at closing and held a handgun to the victim’s back while demanding his money.

After this the suspect left the scene on a BMX-style bike, according to police. He was last seen heading north on Northgate Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot 9 inch to 6-foot-tall Black man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothes and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. An anonymous tip can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

