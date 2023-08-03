Chet Garner of ‘The Daytripper’ set to visit restaurant in McGregor
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Founder of “The Daytripper” Chet Garner is set to visit The Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor on Thursday.
Garner is filming a segment for his show while he is there, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
The restaurant announced Garner will be there from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
They encourage people to come to the restaurant while Garner is there.
