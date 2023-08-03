Clifton ISD hires first school resource officer in district’s history following passing of House Bill 3

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Clifton ISD’s board of trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Carmen Moreno as the first school resource officer (SRO) in its history.

“You definitely feel more responsibility because it’s not just my kids, it’s everybody’s kids,” Moreno said.

As a Clifton ISD alum and former Waco PD officer, Moreno is no stranger to the district or law enforcement profession.

“I know from working in Waco prior that there’s kids that don’t like the police,” Carmen Moreno, Clifton ISD’s school resource officer, told KWTX. “I they’re taught the police are bad, stay away from them. But we want to obviously change that, we want the kids to know we’re here to help them.”

In her new role, Moreno will work in tandem with the city, Clifton PD and ISD, rotating between campuses during the year.

“I will be at the school throughout the school year,” Moreno said. “In the summer, I’ll come do additional work with the police department.”

All of this comes after the passing of House Bill 3, which requires all Texas school districts to have an armed officer on every campus by September.

Some districts across Central Texas, like Salado ISD, have opted to establish their own police department instead of utilizing SROs.

“Getting our own police department and having them 100% dedicated to the safety and security of our students and employees was an even more effective model for us, even though it costs a little more to do that,” Dr. Michael Novotny, the superintendent for Salado ISD, said.

Others, like Axtell ISD, rely on a school guardian program for security, which allows trained staff members to carry a gun.

“It’s teachers, administrative personnel, or staff that volunteered to go through this process,” Dr. JR Proctor, the superintendent for Axtell ISD, said. “Upon going through this process, they will have access to firearms in case of a deadly situation.”

Clifton ISD also plans to use a guardian program along with officer Moreno, who says she’s honored to serve her community in this way.

“In a country that has done so much for me, you know I have kids, and it’s a messed up world we live in now,” Moreno told KWTX. “So I figured why not do my part to make it a little better?”

