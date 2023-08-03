Falls County investigating pink substance found after containing grass fire

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Fall’s County are investigating a grass fire Thursday afternoon about a mile north of Otto,

The Falls County Precinct 1 Constables’s office along with the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department responded to CR 163 for a reported grass fire.

Upon arrival, a controlled burn was supervised by the Primoris Solar Panel company, which is one of many solar panel companies working in the area.

In addition, to the fire during a burn ban, an unknown pink substance has been located in the stock pond above the fire.

Multiple debris piles including tire piles are located.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.